Jabari Walker News: Season-best performance

Walker logged 17 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals across 19 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 132-121 loss to the Nuggets.

With Deandre Ayton (calf) and Jerami Grant (knee) both getting the night off, Walker seized an opportunity for a bigger role and set new season highs in points and boards. The third-year forward has struggled to win a consistent spot in the Blazers' frontcourt rotation, but with Ayton now set to miss at least four weeks and Grant having been sidelined for the last two games, Walker's minutes and production appear to be on the upswing.