Jabari Walker News: Season-high 23 minutes Monday

Walker notched nine points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Monday's 123-98 loss to the Grizzlies.

Walker finished with 20-plus minutes for the first time this season. He also scored his second-highest mark of the year, with his season high of 15 points dating back to Oct. 28 against Sacramento. If Jerami Grant (knee) misses additional time, Walker could see a slight uptick in playing time off the bench.