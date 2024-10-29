Jabari Walker News: Season-high points in loss

Walker amassed 15 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and six rebounds over 19 minutes during Monday's 111-98 loss to the Kings.

The 22-year-old finished as the club's third-highest scorer behind Deandre Ayton (20) and Scoot Henderson (18) in an efficient night from the field. Walker set his season high in minutes played and points scored Monday, and he is set to contribute double-digit minutes off the bench moving forward. The third-year forward has averaged 6.0 points and 4.3 rebounds across 14.5 minutes per game in four regular-season appearances.