Jabari Walker News: Sticks in rotation
Walker provided zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal across 10 minutes during Tuesday's 135-114 victory over the Pacers.
Walker suited up for the fourth straight game, although he failed to score in just 10 minutes. While he has been thereabouts when it comes to the nightly rotation this season, on the whole, he has struggled to deliver meaningful contributions. Through 49 appearances, he has averaged just 3.6 points and 3.0 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jabari Walker See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 2363 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 28119 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, October 27120 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 25122 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategies for Sunday, April 13317 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jabari Walker See More