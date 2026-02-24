Jabari Walker headshot

Jabari Walker News: Sticks in rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Walker provided zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal across 10 minutes during Tuesday's 135-114 victory over the Pacers.

Walker suited up for the fourth straight game, although he failed to score in just 10 minutes. While he has been thereabouts when it comes to the nightly rotation this season, on the whole, he has struggled to deliver meaningful contributions. Through 49 appearances, he has averaged just 3.6 points and 3.0 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per game.

Jabari Walker
Philadelphia 76ers
