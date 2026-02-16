Jabari Walker headshot

Jabari Walker News: Upgraded to standard contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2026 at 6:35pm

Walker agreed to a two-year, $3.35 million contract with the 76ers on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Walker had been signed to a two-way deal with Philadelphia, but because he had exhausted his eligibility at the NBA level after he was active for the maximum 50 games, the 76ers upgraded him to a standard contract to ensure that he'll be available coming out of the All-Star break. Before using up his eligibility and not appearing in any of the 76ers' last four games, Walker had been a fringe member of the rotation. In his 45 appearances (six starts) so far this season, Walker averaged 3.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 12.1 minutes per game.

Jabari Walker
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
