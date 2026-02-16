Jabari Walker News: Upgraded to standard contract
Walker agreed to a two-year, $3.35 million contract with the 76ers on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Walker had been signed to a two-way deal with Philadelphia, but because he had exhausted his eligibility at the NBA level after he was active for the maximum 50 games, the 76ers upgraded him to a standard contract to ensure that he'll be available coming out of the All-Star break. Before using up his eligibility and not appearing in any of the 76ers' last four games, Walker had been a fringe member of the rotation. In his 45 appearances (six starts) so far this season, Walker averaged 3.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 12.1 minutes per game.
