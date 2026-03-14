Jabri Abdur-Rahim Injury: Sidelined Friday with concussion

Abdur-Rahim was absent in Friday's 135-129 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats due to concussion.

Abdur-Rahim is now an injury concern ahead of the final regular-season stretch, with this issue hurting the team's depth but not changing the starting lineup, as the forward has been a bench option behind Buddy Boeheim and Brooks Barnhizer. Still, it remains to be seen when Abdur-Rahim will be cleared to play.