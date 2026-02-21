Jabri Abdur-Rahim News: Successful off bench against Stars

Abdur-Rahim delivered 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one block over 25 minutes in Friday's 123-106 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Abdur-Rahim was quite efficient from three-point range, recording four triples for the third consecutive game Friday. The second-unit forward also posted his most points since Jan. 6. He could retain some all-around value despite featuring off the bench if he's able to maintain his current form in future contests.