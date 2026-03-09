Jack Clark Injury: Sidelined in G League

Clark (face) didn't play in Sunday's 113-104 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers.

The undrafted rookie is battling an unspecified injury to his face, so the severity of the issue is unknown. Clark's absence frees up considerable playing time, as he's averaging 9.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 27.9 minutes per game across 26 G League regular-season outings.