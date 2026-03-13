Jack Clark News: Returns with team-high three steals

Clark (face) collected 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 138-116 G League loss to the Cleveland Charge.

After tending to a face injury, Clark was back in the starting lineup Friday and recorded a team-high three steals. The undrafted rookie has started five games in a row and 14 of his last 15 contests, so the Santa Cruz Warriors appear to be satisfied with keeping Clark in the first unit going forward.