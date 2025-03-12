Jack McVeigh News: Drops 29 points in G League

McVeigh recorded 29 points (12-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt) and one rebound across 30 minutes Tuesday during the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 123-118 loss to the Valley Suns.

McVeigh led the Vipers in scoring but didn't contribute much elsewhere. The two-way forward has appeared in only one NBA game since Nov. 22, so he should continue to see opportunities to develop in the G League as the season comes to a close.