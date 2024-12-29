Jack McVeigh News: Flirts with G League double-double

McVeigh registered 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks over 41 minutes Saturday during the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 106-103 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

McVeigh was efficient with his opportunities on the offensive end and fell just one rebound shy of a double-double. This was an improved performance for the 28-year-old after he was held to four points over 22 minutes in his first appearance of the G League regular season.