Jack McVeigh News: Goes for 26 points in G League

McVeigh totaled 26 points (10-22 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 39 minutes Thursday in the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 107-100 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

The two-way forward has received little playing time with the parent club in recent months, but he remains a regular contributor for Rio Grande Valley. Over 30 G League appearances on the season, McVeigh is averaging 16.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.2 three-pointers and 1.6 assists across 31.5 minutes per game.