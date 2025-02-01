Jack McVeigh News: Leading scorer in G League win

McVeigh played 36 minutes Friday during the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 114-96 win over Sioux Falls and compiled 24 points (10-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and a block.

McVeigh led the team in points scored Friday in addition to having an efficient shooting performance, converting on 52.6 percent of his field-goal attempts and 40.0 percent of his three-point tries. The two-way player hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Nov. 22 and will likely remain in the G League for the time being.