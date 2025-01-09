Jack McVeigh News: Leads all scorers with 29 points

McVeigh collected 29 points (10-18 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and five rebounds in 36 minutes during Thursday's 130-118 G League win over the Blue.

McVeigh racked up a game-high 29 points Thursday, also draining a season-high seven three-pointers for the Vipers. While the 28-year-old forward is under a two-way deal with the Rockets, he's started each of his nine appearances for Rio Grande Valley and remains far more likely to receive steady playing time in the G League than with Houston in the NBA, where McVeigh is averaging a scant 3.6 minutes over six appearances in 2024-25.