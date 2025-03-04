Jack McVeigh News: Moves back to G League

Houston assigned McVeigh to the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Tuesday, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

McVeigh saw some rare playing time at the NBA level during Monday's loss to the Thunder, as he played seven minutes and finished with six points. The Rockets held out several players due to injury in the front end of a back-to-back set, but with multiple players set to return to action Tuesday in Indiana, McVeigh will link back up with the Vipers.