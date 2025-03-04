Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jack McVeigh headshot

Jack McVeigh News: Moves back to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 11:15am

Houston assigned McVeigh to the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Tuesday, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

McVeigh saw some rare playing time at the NBA level during Monday's loss to the Thunder, as he played seven minutes and finished with six points. The Rockets held out several players due to injury in the front end of a back-to-back set, but with multiple players set to return to action Tuesday in Indiana, McVeigh will link back up with the Vipers.

Jack McVeigh
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now