Jack McVeigh News: Productive in G League win

McVeigh played 36 minutes Saturday during the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 132-133 win versus the Iowa Wolves and totaled 23 points (8-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block.

McVeigh continues to dominate for the Vipers as he has now surpassed 20 points scored in five of his last six games played. The two-way player hasn't appeared in an NBA game since November and will likely continue to see the majority of his action in the G League.