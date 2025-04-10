Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jack McVeigh headshot

Jack McVeigh News: Rare sighting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

McVeigh contributed no counting stats across three minutes during Wednesday's 134-117 loss to the Clippers.

The Rockets were without basically their entire starting five, allowing McVeigh to slide into the rotation, albeit for three minutes during garbage time. To this point, the Aussie has suited up on just eight occasions this season, averaging 1.8 points in 3.9 minutes per game.

Jack McVeigh
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now