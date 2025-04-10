Jack McVeigh News: Rare sighting Wednesday
McVeigh contributed no counting stats across three minutes during Wednesday's 134-117 loss to the Clippers.
The Rockets were without basically their entire starting five, allowing McVeigh to slide into the rotation, albeit for three minutes during garbage time. To this point, the Aussie has suited up on just eight occasions this season, averaging 1.8 points in 3.9 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now