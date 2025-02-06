Jack McVeigh News: Recalled from G League

The Rockets recalled McVeigh from the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Thursday, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

The Rockets are a bit banged up ahead of Thursday's game against Minnesota, so they've recalled McVeigh from the G League for additional frontcourt depth. However, the 28-year-old is playing 3.5 minutes per game over six appearances with Houston this year, meaning he's unlikely to be a significant factor in the rotation for as long as he remains with the parent club.