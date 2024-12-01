Jack McVeigh News: Returns from G League
The Rockets recalled McVeigh from the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Sunday, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.
McVeigh will be available for Sunday's game against the Thunder, but he's unlikely to crack head coach Ime Udoka's rotation. The two-way forward has yet to play more than six minutes in any of his six appearances with the Rockets during his rookie season.
