Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jack McVeigh headshot

Jack McVeigh News: Returns from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 7:45am

The Rockets recalled McVeigh from the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Sunday, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

McVeigh will be available for Sunday's game against the Thunder, but he's unlikely to crack head coach Ime Udoka's rotation. The two-way forward has yet to play more than six minutes in any of his six appearances with the Rockets during his rookie season.

Jack McVeigh
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now