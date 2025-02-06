Fantasy Basketball
Jack McVeigh

Jack McVeigh News: Returns from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 6:30pm

The Rockets recalled McVeigh from the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Thursday, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

The Rockets are a bit banged up ahead of Thursday's game against Minnesota, so McVeigh will rejoin the parent club to provide additional depth. The 28-year-old rookie has seen limited action with Houston this season, appearing in six games and averaging 3.5 minutes.

Jack McVeigh
Houston Rockets
