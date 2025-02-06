Jack McVeigh News: Returns from G League
The Rockets recalled McVeigh from the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Thursday, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.
The Rockets are a bit banged up ahead of Thursday's game against Minnesota, so McVeigh will rejoin the parent club to provide additional depth. The 28-year-old rookie has seen limited action with Houston this season, appearing in six games and averaging 3.5 minutes.
