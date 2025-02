McVeigh scored 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and grabbed two rebounds in 31 minutes during Friday's 110-103 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

McVeigh scored at least 20 points for the seventh time across 17 G League appearances. He's averaging 15.1 points while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from deep across 30.7 minutes per game.