Jack McVeigh News: Solid scoring effort in G League

McVeigh tallied 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 124-121 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats on Wednesday.

McVeigh nailed multiple three-pointers Wednesday in his 11th consecutive G League game. The 28-year-old is now averaging 15.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 3.1 three-pointers in 32.3 minutes while shooting 40.1 percent from deep through 20 appearances during the G League regular season. Although McVeigh remains under a two-way contract with the Rockets, he hasn't appeared in a game for Houston since the Nov. 22 win over Portland.