Jacksen Moni News: Efficient 17 points in return

Moni (illness) recorded 17 points (5-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Thursday's 134-116 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

After missing Wednesday's loss to the Hustle due to an illness, Moni made a swift return to action and was part of a trio of Santa Cruz Warriors to score 17 points in the starting lineup. The undrafted rookie has started five straight games, putting up at least 13 points, four boards and one assist in each contest.