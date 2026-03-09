Jacksen Moni News: Secures double-double in G League

Moni recorded 14 points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, four steals and one block in 34 minutes Sunday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 113-104 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Moni struggled to find the bottom of the net on the offensive end, but he made up for it by grabbing double-digit rebounds, which is something he hasn't done since Jan. 30. He's averaging 9.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists through 26 G League regular-season outings.