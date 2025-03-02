Jackson Rowe Injury: Dealing with elbow injury

Rowe (elbow) didn't play in Saturday's 125-117 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Rowe missed the second night of a back-to-back set after presumably sustaining the elbow injury in Friday's loss to the Hustle, during which he played only 10 minutes. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Wisconsin Herd. The 28-year-old is averaging 14.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals across 32.3 minutes per game in 28 G League outings.