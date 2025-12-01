While the severity of the injury is unknown, Rowe is currently dealing with an ankle injury and will now have to explore other opportunities after being waived. The 28-year-old forward didn't suit up for the parent club before being let go, though he appeared in five outings with the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors, during which he averaged 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks in 31.9 minutes per contest. In a corresponding move, the Warriors have signed L.J. Cryer to a two-way pact.