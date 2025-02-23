Jackson Rowe News: Another solid G League outing

Rowe recorded 28 points (10-17 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 36 minutes Saturday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 134-125 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Rowe finished Saturday's G League game as the the leading scorer and second in rebounds behind Logan Johnson (13). Rowe has recorded a double-double in three consecutive G League games, and he is making a case for himself to see NBA level action for the first time since Feb. 10.