Jackson Rowe News: Back in action in G League

Rowe (elbow) finished with 18 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes Wednesday in the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 145-111 win over the Osceola Magic.

The two-way player made his first appearance for Golden State or its G League affiliate since Feb. 28 after missing time with an elbow injury. Rowe is averaging just 8.6 minutes per game over his five appearances at the NBA level since signing his two-way deal Jan. 28, so he could continue to see extended minutes with Santa Cruz.