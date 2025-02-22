Jackson Rowe News: Double-double in G League win

Rowe tallied 18 points (7-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block Friday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 113-103 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Cruz logged his second-straight double-double in the G League on Friday and finished as Santa Cruz's second-leading scorer behind Blake Hinson (32). It was Rowe's first G League game since Jan. 29 as he's gotten some reps with the parent club since signing a two-way contract with Golden State on Jan. 28.