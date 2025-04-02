Jackson Rowe News: Efficient 17 points in G League

Rowe registered 17 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 131-127 G League quarterfinals loss to the Valley Suns.

Rowe posted double figures in scoring in his 10th straight game and also for the 18th time in his last 19 contests. The two-way player closes out the G League regular season and playoffs after averaging 15.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 32.7 minutes covering 38 appearances, starting in all but one of these outings.