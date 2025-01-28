Jackson Rowe News: Inks two-way deal

Rowe signed a two-way contract with the Warriors on Tuesday.

Rowe has been a featured player for the Warriors' G League affiliate in Santa Cruz this season, averaging 14.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.1 steals in 32.7 minutes per game across 24 outings. The 28-year-old forward will fill the two-way spot that became vacant when Golden State traded guard Reece Beekman to Brooklyn on Dec. 15.