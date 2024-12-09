Jackson Rowe News: Nabs double-double in G League win
Rowe supplied 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Monday's 112-109 G League win over the Rip City Remix.
Rowe racked up a double-double with a game-high mark in rebounds. The 27-year-old forward also tied Kevin Knox for the team high in blocks Monday. In his last five G League Tip-Off Tournament outings, Rowe has averaged 15.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 34.0 minutes per game.
Jackson Rowe
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now