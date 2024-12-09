Jackson Rowe News: Nabs double-double in G League win

Rowe supplied 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Monday's 112-109 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

Rowe racked up a double-double with a game-high mark in rebounds. The 27-year-old forward also tied Kevin Knox for the team high in blocks Monday. In his last five G League Tip-Off Tournament outings, Rowe has averaged 15.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 34.0 minutes per game.