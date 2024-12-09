Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jackson Rowe headshot

Jackson Rowe News: Nabs double-double in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Rowe supplied 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Monday's 112-109 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

Rowe racked up a double-double with a game-high mark in rebounds. The 27-year-old forward also tied Kevin Knox for the team high in blocks Monday. In his last five G League Tip-Off Tournament outings, Rowe has averaged 15.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 34.0 minutes per game.

Jackson Rowe
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now