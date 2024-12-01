Fantasy Basketball
Jackson Rowe

Jackson Rowe News: Near double-double in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Rowe scored 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and grabbed eight rebounds in 35 minutes during Friday's 115-108 G League win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Rowe tied season-high marks in points and rebounds, though he's gone 3-for-11 from deep to start the campaign. He's started all of his G League appearances this season, playing at least 30 minutes in all but one game.

Jackson Rowe
 Free Agent
