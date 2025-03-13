Jackson Rowe News: Scores 18 points

Rowe (elbow) returned to action in Wednesday's 145-111 G League win over the Osceola Magic, finishing with 18 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes.

After a minor setback with his elbow, Rowe was back in his usual role Wednesday. He's had a strong campaign so far, averaging 15.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.8 three-pointers across 17 regular-season starts.