Jackson Rowe News: Strong production in G League
Rowe posted 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt) 13 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 110-96 G League win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
Rowe continues to display impressive efficiency this season, as he is converting 44.2 percent of his 4.7 three-point attempts per contest. Rowe is also shooting 51.9 percent from the field in 2024-25.
Jackson Rowe
Free Agent
