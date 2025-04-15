Jackson Rowe News: Versatile marks in G League

Rowe, who has a two-way contract with Golden State, is ineligible to participate in the postseason.

Rowe made just six appearances with the NBA club in 2024-25, logging 3.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.7 steals in 8.7 minutes per game. However, the 28-year-old spent plenty of time with the Santa Cruz Warriors, closing with averages of 15.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.7 three-pointers in 32.7 minutes over 38 G League appearances (37 starts) covering the regular season and playoffs.