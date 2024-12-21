Jacob Gilyard Injury: Inefficient in return
Gilyard compiled eight points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), one rebound, four assists and three steals across 30 minutes Friday during Cleveland's 121-98 loss versus Salt Lake City.
Gilyard appeared in a game for the first time since suffering a thumb injury back in November. However, he had an inefficient shooting performance as converted on just 37.5 percent of his field-goal attempts and 33.3 percent of his three-point tries, but he did manage to lead the team both in assists and steals.
Jacob Gilyard
Free Agent
