Jacob Gilyard News: Hands out seven assists
Gilyard notched 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, seven assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Friday's loss to the Swarm.
Gilyard endured a slow start to the campaign, but he bounced back admirably and scored in double digits for the first time in four outings since the start of the 2024-25 regular season. Through four regular-season contests, Gilyard is averaging 7.9 points, 6.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.
Jacob Gilyard
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now