Jacob Gilyard News: Hands out seven assists

Gilyard notched 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, seven assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Friday's loss to the Swarm.

Gilyard endured a slow start to the campaign, but he bounced back admirably and scored in double digits for the first time in four outings since the start of the 2024-25 regular season. Through four regular-season contests, Gilyard is averaging 7.9 points, 6.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.