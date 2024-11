Jacob Gilyard News: Leads team in assists

Gilyard recorded seven points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 13 assists, one rebound and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 129-118 win over the Windy City Bulls.

Gilyard recorded a team-high 13 assists Tuesday without registering any turnovers. Across five appearances this season, Gilyard is averaging 8.0 points, 5.8 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 32.6 minutes.