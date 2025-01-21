Jacob Gilyard News: Quality outing in return

Gilyard (personal) recorded nine points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 102-92 loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Gilyard returned to action Tuesday after missing the Charge's previous outing due to personal reasons. Gilyard is averaging 7.8 points, 5.6 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1. 4 steals in 32.0 minutes across his nine appearances in 2024-25.