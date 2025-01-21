Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacob Gilyard headshot

Jacob Gilyard News: Quality outing in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 21, 2025 at 7:01pm

Gilyard (personal) recorded nine points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 102-92 loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Gilyard returned to action Tuesday after missing the Charge's previous outing due to personal reasons. Gilyard is averaging 7.8 points, 5.6 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1. 4 steals in 32.0 minutes across his nine appearances in 2024-25.

Jacob Gilyard
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now