Jacob Toppin Injury: Misses G League game with injury

Toppin was inactive Saturday in the G League College Park Skyhawks' 119-112 win over the Greensboro Swarm due to a right calf strain.

The two-way player logged 39 minutes for College Park in Friday's loss to the Swarm, but the calf issue kept him unavailable for the second leg of a back-to-back set. With College Park's season now over, Toppin concluded the G League campaign with averages of 22.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 three-pointers in 36.6 minutes per contest over 23 games between the Skyhawks and Westchester Knicks. He's signed to a two-way deal with Atlanta, so he'll be eligible to play in games at the NBA level through the remainder of the regular season if he can move past the calf injury.