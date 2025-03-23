Fantasy Basketball
Jacob Toppin Injury: Out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Toppin (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

The two-way forward has been sidelined since he missed Friday's G League loss to the Westchester Knicks due to a left forearm strain, and he'll miss the second half of the Hawks' back-to-back set due to left elbow inflammation. There's no clear timetable for Toppin's return, though his next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against Houston.

Atlanta Hawks
