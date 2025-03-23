Jacob Toppin Injury: Out Sunday

Toppin (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

The two-way forward has been sidelined since he missed Friday's G League loss to the Westchester Knicks due to a left forearm strain, and he'll miss the second half of the Hawks' back-to-back set due to left elbow inflammation. There's no clear timetable for Toppin's return, though his next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against Houston.