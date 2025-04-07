Fantasy Basketball
Jacob Toppin Injury: Remains out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2025 at 6:09pm

Toppin (calf) is listed out for Tuesday's game against the Magic.

Toppin hasn't played in a game since March 28, when he made his final appearance for the G League's College Park Skyhawks. The two-way player will be with Atlanta through the rest of the regular season, but he'll have to recover from a left calf strain in order to potentially play in any of the final three games.

