Jacob Toppin Injury: Remains out Tuesday
Toppin (calf) is listed out for Tuesday's game against the Magic.
Toppin hasn't played in a game since March 28, when he made his final appearance for the G League's College Park Skyhawks. The two-way player will be with Atlanta through the rest of the regular season, but he'll have to recover from a left calf strain in order to potentially play in any of the final three games.
