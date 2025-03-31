Fantasy Basketball
Jacob Toppin headshot

Jacob Toppin Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2025 at 5:21pm

Toppin has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to right calf soreness.

Toppin is dealing with a right calf injury that he sustained in the G League, though his absence shouldn't cause any waves in the rotation, as has yet to suit up for the Hawks this season. His next chance to play for the parent club will come Wednesday against the Mavericks.

Jacob Toppin
Atlanta Hawks
