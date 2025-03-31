Jacob Toppin Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday
Toppin has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to right calf soreness.
Toppin is dealing with a right calf injury that he sustained in the G League, though his absence shouldn't cause any waves in the rotation, as has yet to suit up for the Hawks this season. His next chance to play for the parent club will come Wednesday against the Mavericks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now