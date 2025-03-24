Fantasy Basketball
Jacob Toppin headshot

Jacob Toppin Injury: Sent to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

The Hawks assigned Toppin (elbow) to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Monday.

College Park won't play its next game until Wednesday versus the Capital City Go-Go, so Toppin may just be heading to the G League to get in some practice reps. Toppin sat out Friday in the Skyhawks' 130-125 overtime loss to the Knicks due to left elbow inflammation, then rejoined the parent club but was unavailable Saturday and Sunday in wins over the Warriors and 76ers, respectively.

