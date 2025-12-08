The procedure was done to repair a torn labrum in Toppin's right shoulder that he sustained while playing for the G League's College Park Skyhawks in late November. The third-year forward signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Hawks this past summer, so it remains to be seen if Atlanta will be interested in retaining Toppin during free agency in the 2026 offseason. While he saw very little action with the parent club this season, the 25-year-old forward averaged 18.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in 31.0 minutes per contest across five G League outings.