Jacob Toppin News: All-around effort in G League

Toppin registered 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, seven assists and one block over 39 minutes Friday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 112-101 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Toppin led the Skyhawks in both rebounding and assists Friday. He has averaged 16.0 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 35.1 minutes per game over his last five G League outings.