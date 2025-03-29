Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacob Toppin headshot

Jacob Toppin News: All-around effort in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2025 at 3:19pm

Toppin registered 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, seven assists and one block over 39 minutes Friday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 112-101 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Toppin led the Skyhawks in both rebounding and assists Friday. He has averaged 16.0 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 35.1 minutes per game over his last five G League outings.

Jacob Toppin
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now