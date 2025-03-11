Jacob Toppin News: Another productive G League outing

Toppin recorded 32 points (10-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 124-120 win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Toppin's efficient scoring helped him lead College Park in scoring during Tuesday's victory. As a two-way player, Toppin should continue to be one of the Skyhawks' top offensive options while in the G League.