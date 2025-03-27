Jacob Toppin News: Back in action in G League

Toppin (elbow) tallied 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes Wednesday in the G League College Park Skyhawks' 114-101 loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Toppin had been out for the past week due to left elbow inflammation before returning to the G League lineup with no restrictions. Though he has yet to debut for Atlanta since signing a two-way deal March 4, Toppin has been a featured player for College Park, averaging 20.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.9 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 35.4 minutes per contest over seven appearances with the G League club.