Jacob Toppin News: Drops 27 points in Skyhawks debut

Toppin registered 27 points (11-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes Thursday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 120-117 win over Raptors 905.

Toppin signed a two-way deal with Atlanta on Tuesday after being waived by New York two days prior. He led the Skyhawks in scoring in his debut, with 10 of his 27 points coming in the first quarter. Over his last five G League games, Toppin has averaged 24.8 points on 52.3 percent shooting, 9.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists over 39.4 minutes per game. He's likely to spend most of the rest of the regular season in the G League where he can get more reps and playing time.